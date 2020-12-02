EC to provide Unique ID from Jan 1

Election Commission (EC) has planned to provide Unique ID (UID) numbers to 10- 18-year-old children along with those already enrolled on the voter list.

The process of providing UID numbers to the citizens will start from January 01, 2021, a senior official of the EC told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.

Initially, the EC has collected basic information of 10-18-year-old children in its database, he also said.

The official said the EC will also provide UID numbers to newborn babies

gradually as it aims to provide UID numbers to all the citizens by 2030.

The UID numbers will ensure no two people within the system share the same number and the same person does not have multiple identity records or numbers, he noted.

Those who are already on the voter list, the EC will give the UID numbers to them after verifying their information.

The UID number will be of 10 digits. If any individual is 18-year old or above can enrol his/her name on voter list and get the UID number from the EC.

The Unique ID is a number for an individual. It will have 22 information of an individual including National Identity Card number, birth registration number, passport number and bank account number.

Besides, those who are below 18-years will have to follow some instructions to obtain the UID number.

The National Identity Card (NID) Wing of the Election Commission will implement the initiative from the beginning of the next year.

The Office of the Registrar General, Birth & Death Registration of the Local Government Division will assist the NID wing to implement the massive task properly, he also said.

"Gradually, the EC will bring all citizens under the process. It's a huge task," he added.

In this regard, a project worth Tk 1805 crore of the NID related purpose was approved at the last Tuesday's meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

On January 02 this year, The Office of the Registrar General, Birth & Death Registration and NID wing signed an agreement on the issues.

How to get UID Number

For those below 18 years of age and not yet a voter, the following procedures have to be maintained:

For those who have both parents with NID numbers, the name, date of birth and parental NID numbers and date of birth of UID seekers should be sent to the EC server.

The EC server will verify the parentss NID numbers and send the UID number to that person.

In case of persons who have NID number of father or mother, the name, date of birth and NID number and date of birth of father or mother should be sent to the NID server of the EC.

Those whose parents do not have any NID number should send the name, date of birth and NID number of siblings to the EC server and the EC server to get the UID.

For those who are above 18 years of age and on the voter list, the UID will be given after verifying the correctness of the NID number, date of birth and fingerprint of the person.







