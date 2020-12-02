No open-air events on Victory Day

The government has cancelled all open-air events on Victory Day this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

People will be allowed to hold events indoors to celebrate the Victory Day, but the organisers will have to take prior permission from the law enforcement agencies so that necessary security measures can be taken.

The decisions were taken on Tuesday in a virtual inter-ministerial meeting on security issues relating to national level programmes taken by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs to celebrate the

Victory Day this year.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal chaired the meeting while Home Ministry's Security Services Division Senior Secretary Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Inspector General of Police Dr Benazir Ahmed, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner (DMP) M Shafiqul Islam and high officials of the Home Ministry and the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs attended.

In a briefing after the meeting, the Home Minister said only indoor events will be allowed following health guidelines with prior permission. The organisers must inform the law enforcement agencies about the visitors for ensuring their security.

The meeting also asked the authorities concerned to ensure hoisting national flags atop all governments, semi-governments, autonomous and private buildings as per the instructions of the Cabinet Division," the Home Minister said.

The law enforcement agencies will take necessary security measure for smooth celebration of the day across the country and avoid untoward situation, Kamal said.

He said security will be beefed up in all parts of the country, including Dhaka, for a smooth Victory Day celebration and intelligence activities will also be enhanced.

Kamal said appropriate security measures will be taken during the movement to the National Memorial at Savar and placing of floral wreaths at the memorial following proper health guidelines.

"Adequate security measures will be arranged to ensure security to foreign diplomats (who will visit the national memorial). There will be adequate security measures along with CCTV cameras in the National Memorial area. Dhaka to Savar road will also be kept clean," he added.

The Home Minister said special prayers will be offered at religious places (mosques, temples, churches and pagodas) across the country seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of the martyred and peace and prosperity of the nation.

On Victory Day, improved diet will be served in prisons, hospitals, old homes and orphanages across the country, he said.

Kamal said medical teams and fire service personnel will be engaged in various programmes.







