No listed rebel candidate gets AL nomination in municipal polls

The ruling Awami League (AL) has totally shunned dissident candidates who despite party objections contested different local government elections and had been declared rebel candidates.

Recently, AL has picked its candidates for the upcoming 25 Municipal elections in the first phase. No rebel got nomination even if they are sitting mayors.

According to party sources, despite being incumbent mayors the party did not give nominations to four rebel candidates. Chatmohor Municipality Mayor Mirza Rezaul Karim Dulal, Chuadanga Municipality Mayor Md Obaidur Rahman Chowdhury, Manikganj Municipality Mayor Md Ramjan Ali and Madan Municipality Mayor Md Abdul Hannan Talukder were not given AL nomination for breaking party discipline.

Of them, Awami League Local Government Nomination Board on November 28 selected Madan Municipality Mayor Md Abdul Hannan Talukder as party candidate. But, when the party was informed that Abdul Hannan Talukder won the last election as a rebel candidate AL instantly cancelled his nomination and recommended Md Saiful Islam Saif as the party candidate for the upcoming election.

AL also cancelled the nomination of Al Masum Murshed of Khoksha Municipality for the same allegation and nominated Md Tarikul Islam Tarik instead.

Party insiders said, "AL wants to give strong message to all leaders and activists of the party about rebel candidacy in these municipal elections. Many heavyweight candidates have been thrown out for violation of party decisions and discipline."

In this regard, AL presidium member Faruk Khan told the Daily Observer, "Our party never gives shelter to the violators of party decisions whoever he is. Many influential leaders of the party had to go through the punishment for not obeying party decisions."

"Not nominating rebel candidates is a normal disciplinary action of our party as we said it many times before," he added.

Day by day the number of rebel candidates is increasing in the AL camp and sometimes the rebel candidates win in different local government elections. Regarding the matter, AL Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam said, "Our party is in power for 12 years. As a result, many opportunists and intruders want to split the party into groups and violate the party decisions. So, every time we have to face some rebel candidates in local government elections."

"The opposition Jamaat-BNP always wants to defeat AL candidates and 'Boat.' As a result, they help the rebel candidates and sometimes succeed in getting them victorious. But, we are very strict about the dissenters within the party now and these people will never get party nomination," he added.

