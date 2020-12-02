Bullet train project rolls out soon

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 1: The most ambitious Dhaka-Chattogram bullet train project is expected to be implemented soon.

The Chinese firm, appointed for conducting a feasibility study on the project, has already done the job. The firm is preparing a design of the project that is likely to be completed by January next year.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the feasibility study and design for construction of Dhaka-Chattogram via Cumilla High-Speed Railway Project was approved by the Planning Ministry in March 2017.

The consortium of China Railway Design Corporation and Mazumder Enterprise of Bangladesh have been appointed for conducting the feasibility study, including the preparation of a detailed design at a cost of Tk 110.16 crore in May 31 in 2018.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Project Director Md Quamrul Ahsan said the detailed design is expected to be completed by January next year.

"After approval of the detailed design, we will prepare a DPP (Development Project Proposal) for the project," Quamrul said.

"Then we shall go for appointment of a consultant as well as a contractor for construction of such an ambitious project of the country," he said.

Project Director hoped that the construction of the project might begin within the 2021 with approval by the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec). Quamrul said, a total of six stations will be constructed on the proposed route-Dhaka, Narayanganj, Cumilla, Feni, Pahartali and Chattogram.

The total estimated cost of the project from Dhaka to Chattogram will be about $11.4 billion, which will be Tk 96,752 crore.

Railway sources said, presently, the journey by train from Dhaka to Chattogram takes nearly six hours.

With the introduction of bullet train, an uninterrupted journey between Dhaka and Chattogram will take only 55 minutes.

The trains, which will run at a speed of 300kmph, can carry approximately 50,000 passengers each way daily.

