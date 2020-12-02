HC questions  bail to four co-accused

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday questioned a lower court order that granted bail to M Lutful Haque, Swapan Kumar Roy,Md Shahjahan and Niranjan Chandra Saha, four co-accused in a Tk 4 crore money laundering case against former chief justice Surendra Kumar (SK) Sinha.

The court issued a rule asking the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to explain why the bail granted by a Dhaka court to the four accused in the case should not be scrapped.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rule after the ACC filed a revision petition seeking stay of the lower court order.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik appeared for the State.