Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 December, 2020, 8:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Money laundering case against Sinha

HC questions  bail to four co-accused

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday questioned a lower court order that granted bail to M Lutful Haque, Swapan Kumar Roy,Md Shahjahan and Niranjan Chandra Saha, four co-accused in a Tk 4 crore money laundering case against former chief justice Surendra Kumar (SK) Sinha.
The court issued a rule asking the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to explain why the bail granted by a Dhaka court to the four accused in the case should not be scrapped.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rule after the ACC filed a revision petition seeking stay of the lower court order.
Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik appeared for the State.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC questions  bail to four co-accused
Fauci warns of post-Thanksgiving Covid surge
Amphan struck people: Hundreds still have nowhere to go
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handing
2 newborns found dead in Chattogram
Suspected North Korean hackers targeted Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca: Sources
BNP blames “ruling party-backed miscreants” for slum fire
Commerce minister for full implementation of PTA among OIC countries


Latest News
Two thirds of world’s school-age children have no internet access
23rd anniversary of CHT Peace Treaty on Wednesday
Fans return to English grounds
Iran's parliament approves bill to stop UN's nuclear inspections
Hanging body of minor recovered in Jamalpur
BNP leader Nazrul Islam in hospital with corona infections
China's sample-return Moon mission touches down
Businessman Noor Ali, wife granted bail in fraudulent case
US offers free online course to improve business, entrepreneurship knowledge
Mash back in training
Most Read News
Role of social media in promoting SDGs
Newly elected committee of KUET Officers' Association pays a courtesy call on  VC
Novel coronavirus may enter brain via nose, study says
Life term means 30yrs in jail depends on order: Appellate Division
City environment and upcoming dry season challenges in Bangladesh
Govt to distribute 30m Covid-19 vaccines for free
Month of Victory begins today
Entry test in 19 varsities to be held under cluster system
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz competition begins
Cabinet warns of jail for not using masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft