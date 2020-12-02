DMP arrests 73 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 73 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during different anti-narcotics drives in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday.

The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with local police stations carried out the simultaneous drives starting at 6:00am on Monday.

A total of 53,006 pieces of yaba tablets, 9 grams of heroin, 8.490-kg of cannabis, 50 bottles of phensedyl, 56 bottles of foreign liquor, 492 cans of beer and 35 liters of alcohol were recovered from the arrested persons' possession, said a DMP press release here.

A total of 45 cases have been filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act in these regards. -BSS



