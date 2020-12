Today is the 6th death anniversary of Sadi Morshed, son of Jatiya Party (Kazi Jafar) presidium member SM Alam.

Marking the day, doa mahfil and discussion will be held, said a press release by Sadi Morshed Foundation on Tuesday.

Sadi Morshed (22) died in a bus accident in the capital on the day in 2014. He was a second year student of BBA at Independent University Bangladesh (IUB).

His family members requested to all to pray for the departed soul.