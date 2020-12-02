BGB seizes drugs worth Tk 85.49cr in November

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods and drugs, worth Taka 85.49 crore, from across the country in the last month (November).

Besides, 324 people were arrested for smuggling goods and drugs during this period, a BGB press release said on Tuesday.

It said legal actions have been taken against 228 Bangladesh nationals and nine Indians for illegally crossing the border.

The seized contraband items include 15,11,008 yaba pills, 63,771bottles of phensidyl, 18,126 bottles of foreign liquor, 1,956 cans of beer, 1,002 kg hemp, 1.60 grams heroin, 6,374 injections and different types of tablets.







