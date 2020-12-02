Rampal plant will start power generation by end of 2021: BPDB

KHULNA, Dec 1: Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Chairman Engineer Belayet Hossain on Tuesday said the 1320MW capacity Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited (BIFPCL) at Rampal in Bagerhat is expected to start its power generation by the end of 2021.

He made the disclosure while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the first batch of engineers' four month long induction training program at the Rampal project as the chief guest.

"The skills of the employees can be improved by providing continuous training. Moreover, there is no substitute for training to generate the proper human resources to adapt to the ever-changing science and technology," he added.

The BPDB chairman said imported coal will be used in this plant, ultra-super critical pressure, high efficiency, and less coal consumption are the principal features of the technology that has been adopted in this plant.

The BPDB chairman said country's power generation has achieved unprecedented development and the sector is now four times bigger than it was in last eleven years.







