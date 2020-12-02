Historian Prof Ratan Lal dies

Eminent historian and researcher Dr Ratan Lal Chakraborty passed away on Tuesday. He was 71.

Prof Ratan Lal, a retired professor of History department of Dhaka University, breathed his last at Popular Medical College hospital in the city around 1:40am.

On November 7, Ratan was admitted to the hospital with different health complications and then he was tested positive for Covid-19, said family sources. Professor Ratan Lal was cremated at Postagola Mahashashan in the capital.

He is survived by his wife, daughter and a host of well wishers. In a condolence message, Dhaka University (DU) Vice Chancellor Dr Akhtaruzzaman expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the prominent historian. -UNB







