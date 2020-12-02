Video
Lt Gen Ataul new commandant of NDC

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

Army chief Lt General Aziz Ahmed and QMG Lt General Md Shamsul Haque adorn new commandant of National Defence College Lt General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan with rank batch on Tuesday. photo : ISPR

Lieutenant General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan joined as new commandant of National Defence College (NDC) with the promotion to lieutenant from major general on November 30.
He was the vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Professionals, said an ISPR press release here on Tuesday.  General Hasan is succeeding Lt Gen Sheikh Mamun Khaled, who retired earlier this month.
Born in Old Dhaka and grew up in Tejkunipara, Farmgate, he passed SSC examinations from University Laboratory School in 1980 and HSC from Dhaka College in 1982, according to his profile on the BUP website.
General Hasan was commissioned in the Corps of Infantry in December 1984. He holds a PhD degree in security studies from Jahangirnagar University.
He obtained three master's degrees in Defence Studies (National University), War Studies (BUP) and Security Studies (BUP).
He is a graduate of Defence Services Command and Staff College of Bangladesh and Staff College of Brazil.  He was founding GOC of the 10 Infantry Division at Ramu, Cox's Bazar. As GOC, he also commanded Logistics Area, Dhaka Cantonment and 55 Infantry Division, Jashore Area.


