

Ensure fair price, ample supply of winter vegetables



However, vegetables, especially those grown during winter, have hit the city's kitchen markets a month earlier. As has been routinely observed every year, the season's early varieties of vegetables are selling at formidably higher prices, particularly carrot, tomato, cauliflower, radish, turnip, beetroot and broccoli. But for another successive year the markets stand out with its seemingly elusive onions.



From December winter begins full-scale, and vegetables sold at our kitchen markets are yet to become stable, enabling fixed-income groups to purchase their favourite items. Upon increase in their supply, prices of all winter vegetables must slide down to normal.



With the pandemic worsening in winter, we advise consuming as much seasonal vegetables and fruits possible to boost up immunity. In cold weather, our immune system needs extra support, and not to mention how important it has now become to stay safe by combating the novel Coronavirus.



It goes without saying that nutrition is significantly compromised when people have to cut down on essentials such as seasonal vegetables, which are often the only items people from lower-income segments can afford. Over the years, prices of meat and fish have consistently gone up making them luxury items for the poor. Different parts of the country have been recording bumper cultivation of winter vegetables year after year, and we see no reason why prices shouldn't come down soon.



It is also inspiring to note that under the 'Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM)' project, more than 12.58 lakh community people of 2.66 lakh households are being motivated and encouraged towards vegetable farming to reduce excessive pressure on underground water.



We call on our supply-chain and price regulating authorities to ensure fair price and sufficient supply of winter vegetables at our kitchen markets. Kitchen market regulators must control prices, so for the ordinary citizens to afford. Additionally, authorities concerned must ensure that prices are not artificially hiked up by syndicates of unscrupulous middlemen and traders.



Stay safe, healthy and fit in winter.



As our seniors often advised, consume whatever fruit and vegetables that are available in the season. Changing of the seasons provide us with the unique opportunity to buy a variety of seasonal vegetables that are only available during that season. Moreover, seasonal foods offer a natural diversity that we should take advantage of when eating holistically for good health.However, vegetables, especially those grown during winter, have hit the city's kitchen markets a month earlier. As has been routinely observed every year, the season's early varieties of vegetables are selling at formidably higher prices, particularly carrot, tomato, cauliflower, radish, turnip, beetroot and broccoli. But for another successive year the markets stand out with its seemingly elusive onions.From December winter begins full-scale, and vegetables sold at our kitchen markets are yet to become stable, enabling fixed-income groups to purchase their favourite items. Upon increase in their supply, prices of all winter vegetables must slide down to normal.With the pandemic worsening in winter, we advise consuming as much seasonal vegetables and fruits possible to boost up immunity. In cold weather, our immune system needs extra support, and not to mention how important it has now become to stay safe by combating the novel Coronavirus.It goes without saying that nutrition is significantly compromised when people have to cut down on essentials such as seasonal vegetables, which are often the only items people from lower-income segments can afford. Over the years, prices of meat and fish have consistently gone up making them luxury items for the poor. Different parts of the country have been recording bumper cultivation of winter vegetables year after year, and we see no reason why prices shouldn't come down soon.It is also inspiring to note that under the 'Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM)' project, more than 12.58 lakh community people of 2.66 lakh households are being motivated and encouraged towards vegetable farming to reduce excessive pressure on underground water.We call on our supply-chain and price regulating authorities to ensure fair price and sufficient supply of winter vegetables at our kitchen markets. Kitchen market regulators must control prices, so for the ordinary citizens to afford. Additionally, authorities concerned must ensure that prices are not artificially hiked up by syndicates of unscrupulous middlemen and traders.Stay safe, healthy and fit in winter.