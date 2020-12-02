

Carrying the torch....



That ended the joyride, with our fallible and punctured egos. The prospect of facing our parents, brought us visions of our impending doom. We shared our happy memories of time we spent in the company of our loving, caring teachers. In 1964, we had the pleasure of knowing Mr. Mrinal Kanti Dev-who taught us Science. Sometimes the lessons were boring. Nevertheless, his quality of speaking Benglish (English with a deep Bengali accent) amused the entire class. No prejudice, just hilarious fun! And even had provoked some of us, to imitate our learned teacher. After all, this is the best form of flattery.



In the last two years of high school, we wore on ourselves an aura of discipline and responsibilities. The pressure was on us to qualify for Secondary School Examinations-1968, with flying colours. By this time, my parents felt obliged to create more space for me at my home. One single room, for myself. And, this was a luxury, that my friends had relished. This became an ideal place for 'adda'. We studied together, shed our anxieties and apprehensions in life, often criticizing each other bitterly on issues of politics and faith.



Despite our differences, opinions and personal judgements, our friendship had prevailed. It was a cherished, sacrosanct value that was never allowed to diminish in our hearts. Both of us prepared our best, and polished our skills. Our teachers in school began to receive our best, most careful attention. Among those dedicated souls, we had loved the English classes taught by Brother Hobart csc, and Mr. Nalini Sarkar. Some of the best authors, and writers to evolve in Bangladesh had remained their sincere disciples. I gathered a wealth of admiration and inspiration, from both which helped me in my later years to write...and persevere.



Tanvir's high moment had arrived for him in 1967. He was chosen to represent our school, the 5th DAC Troop, in the national Scouts Jamboree in Karachi--an enchanting destination for young adults in Dacca. Then, arrived the moments of our calling. We both took our SSC Examinations, and passed. Tanvir had done exceedingly well. I could do better, and had missed my mark. And that I knew, would make a huge difference in life ahead!



We looked forward to join the same Intermediate College, to pursue Higher Secondary Studies at the erstwhile Notre Dame College, of Dacca. That year, in 1970 we both crossed the HSC threshold. Again, Tanvir proved his merit and qualified top class, to join the Department of Economics, at Dacca University. A pause in the next phase of learning, continued till autumn of this year.



In November of the same year, we in East Pakistan had faced history's greatest natural disaster. A deadly cyclone accompanied by the 40 feet high tidal waves ravaged the delta of East Pakistan. It took days to assess the damage. Half a million people had perished. Was this God's wrath, or a signal that many more tragedies were yet to come....We got into the relief work, helping international agencies in their efforts to restore back life that had come to a standstill.



The tragedy exposed our weaknesses of infrastructure, defense, health and wellness and of course our absolute limitations when faced with human crisis. National wide elections were around the corner, and could not be delayed. A part of humanity then, had stood naked and demoralized, in a he face of disaster and lack of financial support.



The inevitable happened in the elections held on the 2nd day of December, 1970. The verdict was clear. This eastern wing of Pakistan had voted to charter its own future. And thus began a movement in history, that led people to choose an armed rebellion and say goodbye to the federation of Pakistan. In the wee hours of March 26, 1971 East Pakistan had declared its own political independence. That had brought confusion and chaos. Indiscriminate killing led to genocide, and simultaneously a massive reprisal against those who supported Pakistan. Life had lost meaning and value in a state of lawlessness.



Amidst chaos and firepower, Tanvir had come down to ask me if we felt safe or needed assistance. That was a heroic gesture, on his part. In these delicate times, his father had traveled to London for his cardiac surgery. At the turn of history, Tanvir had embraced his nation's independence- alone! Eventually, in May 1972 after hostilities had cooled down, I travelled to India, then to Nepal. I was quickly dispatched to Karachi on an emergency passport. Then began my own struggles, but I managed to return back and unite with my friends in Dacca after seven long and patient years. This was only first of the many homecomings, I had yearned for!



In the nineties of the last century, I was appointed to head a British Charity, which promoted skill development in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. The curriculum was based on experiences of institutions of academic learning in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, UK and USA. My job required me to visit all those countries with which we held collaboration agreements, and with their institutions of training. This enabled me to visit more than 49 countries in a short span of 4 years.



I loved to visit Dhaka repeatedly. Here, Tanvir was held in high esteem after he had obtained a Doctorate from Sheffield University. He was associated with prestigious development institutions like CIDA, working to rebuild Bangladesh. Later on he joined the academic programs of several Universities in Dhaka. He has remained the Vice Chancellor of at least two such institutions.



And then life.... has continued. I managed to migrate to the US on a work Visa, and have lived in America for the last 25 years. Both the friends have grown older, reached our senility and have come to terms with life. Our children have come of age, got their decent education and have prospered.



Life must go on....We have continued to remain friends, brothers and blood brothers....and now reminisce about the wonderful days we shared together for sixty years or more. If I could, I would be happy to relive the same life one more time, with my bosom bondhu Tanvir Khan!

Breezy days

deserve the union

of two old friends!

The writer is former educator based in Chicago, USA







