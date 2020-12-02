From awareness to accountability

For long, Violence against Women (VAW) has been a serious problem which exists everywhere. According to Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), one in three women worldwide faces physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. On the other hand, facebook page of Germany in EU says, 1 in 3 women and girls experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, frequently by an intimate partner.



Undoubtedly, (VAW) has been an important challenge for any country of the world and Bangladesh has not been an exception in this case. According to studies of Action Aid Bangladesh titled 'Sexual Harassment at Educational Institutions and Workplaces : Implementation Status of the 2009 Supreme Court Guidelines' and 'Spotlight on Violence Against Women in Bangladesh: Trends and Solutions' two-thirds of women in Bangladesh, or around 66 per cent, have been victims of domestic violence.



Covid-19 has affected many areas of people life. Like other areas it had impact on VAW too. According to UN Women, since the outbreak of COVID-19, all types of violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence went high.It says, during the COVID-19 there has been an alarming increase in multiple forms of violence against women and girls, especially physical, psychological, sexual and economic forms of domestic violence fueled by household economic and food insecurity and confined living conditions.



School closures, financial and food insecurity have heightened the risk of violence for girls including sexual exploitation, harassment, and child marriage. There are also reports of increased sexual abuse and harassment, both online and offline, certain harmful practices such as forced marriages, have been pushed further underground during the pandemic. The pandemic also has hindered various supports for VAW survivors such as SOS hotlines, shelters, crisis centres, legal aid, rape clinical management, sexual and reproductive health services.



The statistics show very gloomy pictures of VAW of the country too. According to a report of a leading daily, from January to September, on an average each month 108 women and child were raped. Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) reported, during the same period 235 women have been killed due to the domestic violence. On the other hand, website of Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) reveals, from January to October 2020, 1349 women were raped, 205 were killed by their husbands, 180 were sexually harassed and 14 committed suicide. For dowry, 81 and 74 women were physically tortured and tortured to death respectively.



About 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence: In addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) against womenevery year, a campaign runs globally, popularly known as 16 Days of Activism starting from November 16 which continues till Human Rights Day 10 December. It is used as an organizing strategy by individuals, institutions and organizations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.Both national and international development agencies, different ministries of government, feminist organizations and alliances, women rights based organizations generally comes forward to assortment of activities such as policy dialogues, trainings, demonstrations, awareness campaigns, forming human chains etc to push for desired changes and publicize its respective works related to GBV. However, due to the covid-19, this year online activities like webinars, online workshops, trainings, core message sharing etc are mostly taking place.



From awareness to accountability: Though in urban setup people are a bit aware about violence against women, its consequences and ways to cope up but in rural level especially hard to reach areas, mass people are still in dark. The author believes following moves can be considered for awareness and advocacy purpose.

The study of Action Aid revealed 87 per cent of public and private university students do not know the Supreme Court's directions, while just 13 per cent had merely heard about the guidelines without knowing further details about what they comprised. 84 per cent of the students did not know that sexual harassment committees existed in their respective universities. On this regard, organizations working on the issue can organize awareness rising sessions like discussions, seminars, workshops to sensitize the issue especially at the rural level educational institutes. Education Affairs Officer, Women Affairs Officer at Upazila level can hold these initiatives with supports from NGO's and other charity organizations. However, it would not be a bad idea teaching women self-defense skills like Karate, Marshal Arts and other relevant lifesaving skills especially for students and working women.



Furthermore, the same study found 72.7 per cent of them have never disclosed their experience of domestic violence to others. So, all victims should be encouraged to disclose such experiences. Recently we have noticed, students from Madrasha are falling to the victim of sexual abuse by their teachers and many of them has been arrested. It seems that still there are many such cases but hardly revealed by victims because of the fear or threat given by abusers. On this ground, all students must be encouraged to report on such cases to their parents, respective educational institutes and most importantly to the law enforcers so that abuser cannot escape.

Furthermore, as males are the main accused of violence against women, they should be the main target groups for any kind of advocacy or changes. They mainly belong to low economic status and should be advocated more on the importance of violence free family and psycho-social impacts of GBV (e.g. jail, social harassment). If possible they can be brought under counselling.



Engaging local elected representative like Chairmen, Members especially women members after giving them training, orientation on GBV to make grassroots people aware can be a good option. They can work as pressure groups, also would be able to tag victims and survivors to legal aid providing organizations. Sometimes they can mutually solve domestic violence related problems in the village level.



From one's respective position, one should explore resources and connections in bid to bring solution to relevant problems, such as finding legal aid organizations, human rights organizations for legal and advisory support. Also, one can explore medical support if anyone becomes victim to rape or other forms of tortures.



Using Theatre for Development can also be considered for awareness purposes. More or less in all educational institutes, activities like drama, songs, debates, role play etc can be organized in annual sports day or other cultural programs where the importance of violence free society, role of individuals and educational institutes, way forwards of curbing domestic violence can be discussed and demonstrated. Similarly, this can also be arranged in public places like local markets, open fields both in rural and urban settings. Besides, we also can share survivor's story targeting mass people through mainstream and social media platform which ultimately will inspire other similar individuals not to remain silent but to go ahead and fight against all odds.



Finally donor organizations, civil society should be in the front line to decide what can be done further to address GBV such as policy influencing, legislative changes, forming new alliances, increasing funds on GBV. These organizations also can push GoB to implement relevant laws, accelerating court procedures, providing more legal support to poor and vulnerable and gender sensitive victim support such as medical test for rape victims.

The author is Advocacy and Communication Specialist









