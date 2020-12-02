ASEAN, RCEP and Bangladesh: What do experts think today?

Bangladesh is not a member of ASEAN 'but has a dream to be part of it' and the logic has been explained with a number of practical arguments. For example, the country's geographical location makes it the door to connect South Asia to the ASEAN member countries and Bangladesh may be a trans-coast regional hub bridging two major economies - India and China. Meanwhile, Bangladesh emerged as a fast growing economy and the country's potential is supported by trends in gaining from demographic dividends, growth in domestic infrastructure and industries, success in foreign trade, increasing inward remittance and growing volumes of forex reserves. The membership of Bangladesh in ASEAN may open new avenues of opportunities for the country at least in terms of getting access to ASEAN market and expanding connectivity for trade, investment, logistic, and transport.



Bangladesh needs to join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus one in order to boost the country's trade as this single market will become the world's fourth largest economy by 2030 following the US, China and EU, said Rubana Huq, president of BGMEA and the two major arguments put forward are: "Our trade will grow significantly if we join the Asean", and "In Bangladesh's context, joining the ASEAN would be greatly beneficial as a number of its member nations have turned into good destinations for raw materials sent to and from the country"



Australia, China, Japan, Republic of Korea and New Zealand joined hands ASEAN member states - Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam on 15 November 2020 through signing agreement on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with the commitment to mitigate the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economies of the participating countries and the livelihood and well-being of their people, to support economic recovery, inclusive development, job creation, to strengthen regional supply chains and to promote an open, inclusive, rules-based trade and investment environment.



RCEP is now the world's largest trade agreement covering almost a third of the world economy and its key objectives of formation of RCEP are to boost commerce among the member nations by lowering tariffs (mainly in trading goods and services), standardizing customs rules and procedures, easing intellectual property rights regime, and widening market access especially among countries that don't have existing trade deals.



RCEP participants see the new agreement as a better alternative of widespread multilateralism and as a new form of FTA that would help to create a new trading structure in the region, especially in an environment when multilateralism appears to lose ground and global growth is slowing.



Following the signing of RCEP, three of the four largest Asia, China, Japan, and South Korea became partners in the first free trade agreement among them and at the time it was signed, analysts predicted that it would help stimulate the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as "pull the economic centre of gravity back towards Asia"



Notable among the many merits of the RCEP pact are the emphasis on lowering tariffs, mutually beneficial trade facilitation practices, and a four-pillar investment approach that promotes liberalization ensures equitable investor treatment and evolves protection of shared interests and the states under RCEP green lit a much needed, result-oriented approach to economic integration in Asia" substantiated by the arguments that RCEP agreement



a. resolves to maximize stakeholder participation regardless of development stages;

b. revels in the diversity of a range of actors, from developed as well as developing economies, and synthesizes progress with mutually beneficial transitional arrangements;

c. cedes space to technology transfers for less developed powers demonstrating a united front against asymmetrical leverage;

d. allows countries to benefit from tariff removal rates as high as 86 percent, while ramped-up duty waivers and billions in annual GDP might lead to unprecedented trade success;

e. will serve as an important catalyst to bolster the region's resilience through inclusive and sustainable post-pandemic economic recovery process and driven by the promise of more robust, dependable supply chains, spanning a 2.2 billion-strong consumer market, and capable of overpowering any unilateral challenge posed to an inherently multilateral investment eco-system; and

f. will play a key role in addressing Western speculation of Asian economies "turning inwards" effectively rejecting unwarranted concerns, such as the perceived dominance of geopolitical tensions and security over regional markets.



Bangladesh and RCEP: a note on the current position

Experts look at prospects of Bangladesh in joining RCEP or getting into agreements from a contentious point of view and some of the problems mentioned by them are:



a. Less transparency and unpredictable trade policies of big partners and the lack of transparency in trade negotiation that marks the RCEP deal as potentially devastating especially because of the damaging consequences for standards in agriculture and manufacturing sectors;

b. Likelihood that only the big businesses would reap the benefits of the RCEP agreement at the cost of billions of people;

c. Possibility of failure in getting out of the trap of deficit in balance of trade and balance of payments.



However, the impact of RCEP programs and activities on international trade of Bangladesh and on the economy of the country as a whole is to be looked at from the view point of free trade and recent trends in globalization. But, free trade is not an unmixed blessing. Countries that are weak in competition in international market may face the situation that foreign traders dominate in their home market, excessive dependence on imports, which may lead to crisis, especially in strategic supplies, if the international supply chain is interrupted because of conflicts or recession, and free trade may lead to commercial rivalry among nations leading to wars.



As of now, RCEP looks promising for the signatory countries especially in the context of the impact of Covid-19, and it is thought to create enormous opportunities for its members to grow more. But since RCEP will allow its members enjoying preferential market access within them, the countries like Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar may be positioned better and the Bangladeshi exports will suffer in the long run. The biggest concern for Bangladesh would be the question how it would compete with Vietnam, which has signed bilateral FTA with the European Union (EU) giving the country a guarantee of preferential market access for its exports to the EU markets.



Given the new realignments, it would not be wise for Bangladesh to be in conflict with any regional initiative like RCEP and instead, Bangladesh should start negotiating with RCEP member countries to strengthen ties for better utilization of the pact's provisions in the interest of own growth and development, especially by expanding preferential market access for Bangladesh into RCEP countries and make the best use of the pact's provisions for intellectual property rights, e-commerce, telecommunications, and financial and professional services. This means that despite the adverse effects of free market and the 'bad sides' of RCEP, Bangladesh should try to use provisions of RCEP as catalysts for a multilateral, rules-based trading system in the region, seek for the benefits of RCEP support and supplementation of WTO Trade-Related Investment Measures (TRIMS), and harmonize challenges between foreign market access and domestic determiners of preferential industries.

Dr S M Mahfuzur Rahman, Vice Chancellor, BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology, and Chairman, Janata Bank Limited







