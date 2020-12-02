Free eye camp held at Jaldhaka



A day-long free eye screening camp was held at Shoulmari Union in Jaldhaka on Monday. photo: observer

Distressed Children & Infants International (DCI), Rights & Sight for Children (RSC) and Faraaz Hossain Foundation jointly organised the camp.

In the camp, a team of doctors of Marium Eye Hospital at Saidpur in Nilphamari provided treatment.

The goal of the camp was to identify and treat underprivileged people, who were in the need of eye surgery, medicine and eyeglasses. A total of 972 underprivileged children and adults received healthcare from the camp free of cost.

Of them, 149 patients were diagnosed with cataracts while 352 ones with refractive errors. A total of 289 eye glasses were provided. Free medicines were given to 712 patients.

The camp was arranged in memory of late Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain who was killed during the Holey Artisan attack on July 1, 2016 in Dhaka.



