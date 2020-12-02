Video
Home Countryside

Health assistants on work abstention in Feni

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

FENI, Dec 1: An indefinite work abstention by health assistants is continuing in the district.
To realise their four demands, the health assistants have gone on the work abstention. The demands included technical pay scale and ranking up.
Due to work abstention, all healthcare activities including vaccination have collapsed in the district.
Since November 25, the work abstention has been continuing from 8am to 2:30pm. It was held in front of Feni Sadar Upazila Health Complex with the participation of more than 200 health assistants of the district.
President of district unit Bangladesh Health Assistant Association Md Rahmat Ali and General Secretary Omar Faruk said, the strike will continue until their demands have been met. During the strike, they will take part in the vaccination programme.


