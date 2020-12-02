Public Information Centre of RNPP opens at Ishwardi



Konstantin Fets, as a representative of Atomstroyexport, speaking at the opening of Public Information Centre of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant at Ishwardi of Pabna on Monday. photo: observer

Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom installed the centre. It will be run under the supervision of RNPP project.

The PIC will jointly be operated by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) and a non-profit organisation "Energy of the Future".

The centre will help remove information barriers and provide greater Pabna residents with an opportunity to get answers to their questions on the use of nuclear energy and features of the RNPP operation, radiation safety, social initiatives and activities, such as RNPP job opportunities and other issues.

The inaugural function began at 3pm on the PIC premises on the first floor of the old Engineering Division building of the Ishwardi Municipality office. Engineer Dr Md Abdus Salam inaugurated the PIC as chief guest. Konstantin Fets, as a representative of Atomstroyexport, also spoke.

Officials from BAEC were present at the function along with officials of ANO Energy of the Future and Atomstroy- export. Ishwardi Municipality Mayor Abul Kalam Azad Mintu was also present at the programme.

Engineer Salam said people of Rooppur have always been very helpful.

Mayor Abul Kalam Azad Mintu said, "I was born in the very neighbourhood where the RNPP is located. So, the power plant has a warm place in my heart."

Later, an informative seminar was also held for the journalists.











