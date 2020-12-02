Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 December, 2020, 8:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Public Information Centre of RNPP opens at Ishwardi

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

Konstantin Fets, as a representative of Atomstroyexport, speaking at the opening of Public Information Centre of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant at Ishwardi of Pabna on Monday. photo: observer

Konstantin Fets, as a representative of Atomstroyexport, speaking at the opening of Public Information Centre of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant at Ishwardi of Pabna on Monday. photo: observer

PABNA, Dec 1: The Public Information Centre (PIC) of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) was inaugurated at Ishwardi Municipality Complex in the district on Monday.
Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom installed the centre. It will be run under the supervision of RNPP project.    
The PIC will jointly be operated by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) and a non-profit organisation "Energy of the Future".
The centre will help remove information barriers and provide greater Pabna residents with an opportunity to get answers to their questions on the use of nuclear energy and features of the RNPP operation, radiation safety, social initiatives and activities, such as RNPP job opportunities and other issues.  
The inaugural function began at 3pm on the PIC premises on the first floor of the old Engineering Division building of the Ishwardi Municipality office. Engineer Dr Md Abdus Salam inaugurated the PIC as chief guest. Konstantin Fets, as a representative of Atomstroyexport, also spoke.
 Officials from BAEC were present at the function along with officials of ANO Energy of the Future and Atomstroy- export. Ishwardi Municipality Mayor Abul Kalam Azad Mintu was also present at the programme.
Engineer Salam said people of Rooppur have always been very helpful.
Mayor Abul Kalam Azad Mintu said, "I was born in the very neighbourhood where the RNPP is located. So, the power plant has a warm place in my heart."
Later, an informative seminar was also held for the     journalists.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Free eye camp held at Jaldhaka
Health assistants on work abstention in Feni
Public Information Centre of RNPP opens at Ishwardi
One to die for murder in Natore
Wildlife unprotected in Bhola forests
70th founding anniv of Mongla Port celebrated
Kaliganj Mass Killing Day observed
Polashkanda Tragedy Day observed


Latest News
Two thirds of world’s school-age children have no internet access
23rd anniversary of CHT Peace Treaty on Wednesday
Fans return to English grounds
Iran's parliament approves bill to stop UN's nuclear inspections
Hanging body of minor recovered in Jamalpur
BNP leader Nazrul Islam in hospital with corona infections
China's sample-return Moon mission touches down
Businessman Noor Ali, wife granted bail in fraudulent case
US offers free online course to improve business, entrepreneurship knowledge
Mash back in training
Most Read News
Role of social media in promoting SDGs
Newly elected committee of KUET Officers' Association pays a courtesy call on  VC
Novel coronavirus may enter brain via nose, study says
Life term means 30yrs in jail depends on order: Appellate Division
City environment and upcoming dry season challenges in Bangladesh
Govt to distribute 30m Covid-19 vaccines for free
Month of Victory begins today
Entry test in 19 varsities to be held under cluster system
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz competition begins
Cabinet warns of jail for not using masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft