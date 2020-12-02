Video
Home Countryside

One to die for murder in Natore

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Dec 1: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life term imprisonment for killing his wife in 2017.
Convict Rubel Hossen is a resident of Shibpur Village in Baraigram Upazila.
The court also fined the convict Tk 1 lakh and asked him to provide the money to the parents of victim Fatema Khatun as compensation.
According to the prosecution, Rubel had a quarrel with his wife Fatema over dowry on September 26, 2017. As Fatema refused to bring money from her parents, Rubel killed her.
Later, the victim's sister Aklima filed a case with Baraigram Police Station.
Rubel was arrested after the case was filed. After examining the record and witnesses, Natore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Imdadul Haque declared the verdict.


