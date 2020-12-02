

Wildlife unprotected in Bhola forests

There is habitat for water birds and wild animals across the entire 3,400 square kilometre area of the district.

In quest of water, spotted deer come to the localities floated by tidal water and are rescued frequently. Also fresh or cooked venison and deer hide are seized from poachers regularly.

The DoF does not have adequate manpower to protect wildlife, according to DoF sources.

A visit found people felling trees to make houses for living in forests. So far, the DoF has lodged 25 cases on charge of tree felling.

On the one hand, locals are rescuing wild animals that are in danger and releasing those with the help of DoF. On the other hand, poachers are killing those in connivance with few local influential people. In this case, the role of DoF is being questioned.

In 2011, there were 11,000 wild animals in the forests of Char Fasson and Monpura upazilas of the district, according to the DoF data. In the last nine years, they were supposed to grow manifold. But there is no update about these to the DoF. Though these animals are alive, their survival is under threat.

In the dry season, the crises of sweet water and food break out in forests. And in the rainy season, staying in the forests becomes difficult for wild animals due to tidal surge. In quest of food and to avoid bad weather, wild animals swim to localities but they fall prey to poachers. There is different picture as well. Locals catch deer and release accordingly.

In the last 10 years, more than 100 deer were caught. Later, locals released those.

While swimming to reach the locality, many wild animals died after getting caught in fishing nets.

An investigation found want of drinking water for wild animals in the forests of Char Fasson and Monpura. There is no raised ground for their survival at the time of abnormal tide.

There are few forest guards to protect wild animals. As a result, wild animals in Char Fasson and Monpura are unprotected.

Kukri Mukri forest in Char Fasson Upazila is called mini-Sundarban. There are two beats under this range. In the winter, 84 species of birds come here. Tourists and experts from home and abroad come to see birds. There is bird watch tower in Char Patila. About six to seven years back, two ponds were dug in Kukri Mukri. But these have turned old causing crisis of sweet water. These were not renovated.

There were 35 staffs including ranger and beat officer here. Now there are 10 staffs only including the range beat officer.

In the Kalkini beat, there are one guard, two gardeners, three boatmen and three more including the beat officer. But they don't have any gun.

According to the DoF data, in Hazirhat Pocha Koralia, Monpura, Kalatalir Char and Kalkini Bon of Monpura Upazila; in Char Pial, Char Jahiruddin, Char Mamun and Char Mozammel of Tazumuddin Upazila; and Char Kukri Mukri and Dhalchar of Char Fasson Upazila, there are about 1,40,000 acres of forests.

Different wild animals like deer, monkey, wild buffalo, cow, hen, jackal and snake live in these forests. Of these, 95 to 96 per cent are deer.

Three sides of Monpura Upazila are almost surrounded by Jahajmara of Hatiya and Nalchira Range. There are numerous deer in these ranges. Dhalchar and Badnar Char are within Nalchira Range.

Influential of Monpura Union are using Dhalchar as their own property. They have been felling trees and killing deer for long. Law enforcers seized venison, deer skin and deer head at different times.

According to Bangladesh Water Development Board, this year's height of tide in Bhola was 4.50 to 4.75 metres. So, tidal water entered localities breaching the three to four metre high embankment.

Locals said, in the absence of any embankment around the forest, tidal water and tidal surge easily submerge the forests. In the rainy season, swelling by seven to eight feet, the tidal water crosses the danger mark. At that time, wild animals come to locality.

There are 37 units of the DoF in Bhola. But the numbers of forest guards are only 63. Many years back, the required manpower for the department was granted. Of these, about 45 to 50 per cent are lying vacant.

In the district, the requirement of guards is at least 250 to 300. There is no camp in many forests. So there is none to guard these. Forest officials are playing the role of guard. One officer has been appointed under revenue category.

Wild Animal and Biodiversity Preservation Officer Aminul Islam said, in Kukri Mukri forest, two ponds of sweet water were dug earlier. More four ponds will be dug. The pond banks will be raised so that wild animals can take shelter during tidal surge.

He said, since his joining he has rescued many animals and released those in the forest and river.

Acknowledging that Bhola is unsafe for wildlife, Divisional Forest Officer Taufiqul Islam said, "It is needed to appoint adequate guards, provide arms, raise infrastructures and develop logistics support in order to protect wild animals,"

He also said that, in most of the cases, if any wild animal is caught in the locality, local people release the animal in the forest.





