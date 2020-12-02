Video
70th founding anniv of Mongla Port celebrated

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Dec 1: The 70th founding anniversary of the Mongla Sea Port was celebrated on Tuesday with a commitment to boosting its capacity and service.
To mark the day, different programmes were held maintaining social distance and health guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic.
The programmes included hoisting of national flag during sunrise, rally, discussion meeting and doa mahfil.
Besides, the Mongla Port buildings, main gate, jetty, ships and Mongla Port Authority (MPA) office building and main gate in Khulna were illuminated.
All home and foreign ships anchored at the jetty blew whistle for one minute at 12:01am.
Chairman of the MPA Rear Admiral M Shahjahan led a rally that paraded from MPA administrative building and ended at the main gate of the jetty.
Established in 1950, Mongla Port has gone through many struggles and setbacks, said a top official, adding that now it is one of the busiest sea ports of the country.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took a visionary step to revitalise the port after Awami League came to power in 2009.
While speaking before the rally, MPA Chairman M Shajahan praised PM Sheikh Hasina for her decision to turn the port into an active one.
He said Mongla Port's capacity will be increased by four times within the next two years. About 500 acres of land of the port have been readied for the construction and extension of jetty, yard and bonded warehouse, he said.
He also said the authority has implemented over 50 development programmes from June 2009 to 2020 to enhance its capacity at a cost of Tk 839.47 crore.
He said, "We are implementing seven ongoing projects at a cost of Tk 1,676.43 crore. Now, the port is capable to handle over 1,000 ships per year. In 2019-20 fiscal year, over 1,000 ships arrived. Till last month, the port saw a record arrival of 106 ships."
Describing the facilities of the port, the MPA chairman said foreign countries are interested to use this port as we are able to present modern facilities to international investors. After the Padma Bridge is completed, Mongla Port will be able to send covered vans and cargoes to the capital Dhaka directly.


