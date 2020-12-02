

Kaliganj Mass Killing Day observed

On that day in 1971, inside the National Jute Mills (NJM) in Khalapara Village under Bahadursadi Union in the upazila, freedom fighters (FFs) and officers and employees of the mills were killed.

To mark the day, every year, December 1 has been observed as the Mass Killing Day paying tribute to these martyrs.

On Tuesday afternoon, floral wreaths were placed by the upazila administration, FFs and inhabitants of the upazila on the mass graveyard.

Seeking divine blessings and salvation for their departed souls, a Doa Mahfil was also held.

According to local sources, in 1971 on December 1 morning, officers and employees of NJM were preparing to have their breakfast. At that time, the Pakistani occupation forces got out of their Ghorashal camp. They crossed the Shitalakshya River and entered the mills. They searched for the FFs. Their brush firing continued from morning to the sunset. After the mass killing operation, they broke the south wall of the mills and left away.

Later, dead bodies of three to four innocent Bengalis were found in the betel nut orchard of NJM. But in fear of the Pakistani occupation forces, none came to take their bodies.

After the independence, 136 bodies were found inside the mills. Later, the bodies were buried formally in the mass graveyard in the south of the mills.

A Shaheed Minar was raised by the mills authority. A mosque was also built beside the mass graveyard.





KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Dec 1: Recalling the brutal killing of 136 Bengalis in the brushfire by the Pakistani occupation forces, the Kaliganj Mass Killing Day was observed in the upazila of the district on Tuesday.On that day in 1971, inside the National Jute Mills (NJM) in Khalapara Village under Bahadursadi Union in the upazila, freedom fighters (FFs) and officers and employees of the mills were killed.To mark the day, every year, December 1 has been observed as the Mass Killing Day paying tribute to these martyrs.On Tuesday afternoon, floral wreaths were placed by the upazila administration, FFs and inhabitants of the upazila on the mass graveyard.Seeking divine blessings and salvation for their departed souls, a Doa Mahfil was also held.According to local sources, in 1971 on December 1 morning, officers and employees of NJM were preparing to have their breakfast. At that time, the Pakistani occupation forces got out of their Ghorashal camp. They crossed the Shitalakshya River and entered the mills. They searched for the FFs. Their brush firing continued from morning to the sunset. After the mass killing operation, they broke the south wall of the mills and left away.Later, dead bodies of three to four innocent Bengalis were found in the betel nut orchard of NJM. But in fear of the Pakistani occupation forces, none came to take their bodies.After the independence, 136 bodies were found inside the mills. Later, the bodies were buried formally in the mass graveyard in the south of the mills.A Shaheed Minar was raised by the mills authority. A mosque was also built beside the mass graveyard.