Polashkanda Tragedy Day observed

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Dec 1: Polashkanda Tragedy Day of Gouripur Upazila in the district was observed on Monday.

On November 30 in 1971, four freedom fighters- Siraj, Manzu, Mati, and Jasim were martyred in the fighting with Pakistani occupation forces.

To commemorate their sacrifice, this day is observed as Gouripur Dibas or Polashkanda Dibas.

The day has been observed by Muktijoddha Sangsad, Muktojoddha Child Command, Shahid Muktijoddha Paribar, Gouripur Unnayan Sangram Parishad and Chader Haat. The programmes included mourning walk, visiting the grave of Shahid Jasim, holding milad mahfil and discussion meeting.

In this month in 1971, Pakistani occupation forces became directionless in the face of guerilla attack by the freedom fighters across the country.

At that time, a guerilla group of Mujib Bahini took position in the border Village of Polashkanda between Gouripur and Ishwarganj. It was led by Mujib Bahini Commander Md. Mujibur Rahman. It included 40 guerilla freedom fighters. Among others, they are Md. Tamiz Uddin, Anwarul Haq Khair (late), A. Jalil, Nurul Amin, A. Sattar, AKM Nazrul Islam, Gias Uddin, Jasim Uddin, Anwarul Islam Manzu, Sirajul Islam, Mokhlesur Rahman Chakladar and Matiur Rahman.

They set their target to attack convoy and camp of the Pakistani forces on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway. But their motive was leaked to the Pakistani forces camp in the Mymensingh Agriculture University by Rajakar Mazid Master of the same village. And in a haste, a combined forces of Pakistani forces, Rajakar and Al Badar rushed towards the Mujib Bahini Camp. At that time, according to the prelude, Mujib Bahini was about to go for attacking Maizka Camp of the Pakistani forces at Ishwarganj.

By the time, the Pakistani forces cordoned them from three sides and started firing desperately. Commander Mizanur Rahman ordered encounter firing. But in the face of raindrop firing by heavy weapons, they got compelled to step back. In the brush fire, Jasim Uddin was martyred.

Anwarul Islam Manzu, Matiur Rahman and Sirajul Islam were caught by the Pakistani forces. They were taken to the Pakistani camp. They were tortured brutally. Their eyes were doused out by bayonet and killed. Later their bodies were thrown into the Brahmaputra River.

On December 1, martyred Jasim Uddin was laid to rest in Polashkanda. Angry freedom fighters removed eyes of Rajakar Mazid Master. Freedom Fighter Mokhlesur Rahman Chakladar was wounded seriously.







