Passengers suffer for closing two launches at Borhanuddin

BORHANUDDIN, BHOLA, Dec 1: Passengers of southern region including Borhanuddin Upazila of the district are suffering as Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) suspended operation of two launches on charge of damaging two pontoons through uncontrolled movement.

The two launches Tasrif-1 and Tasrif-4 under Ferrari Shipping Lines Ltd were plying to different routes from Borhanuddin.

Several thousand passengers bound to Dhaka from Bhola are facing immense hazards.

Lessees of the damaged Ilisha Ghat complained of huge economic losses. In this circumstance, anger is likely to erupt among passengers of the southern region.

According to BIWTA sources, on October 30 last, Tasrif-1 hit hard M/s Farhan Navigation's MV Farhan-2 launch in Dash Ani area via Shatnal. Besides, it allegedly damaged the pontoon at Ilisha Ghat.

On the other hand, allegation has also been brought that Tasrif-4 launch damaged the pontoon of Aganagar Ghat.

General Manager of Ferrari Shipping Lines Iqbal Hossen, in a statement to BITWA, claimed that it is not Tasrif-1 rather Farhan-4 that hit Tasrif-1 at Dash Ani and caused the damage.

On November 11 last, Ferrari Shipping Lines submitted an explanation against the complaint by Farhan Navigation with Navy Tool for Interoperability and Risk Assessment. But without any inquiry, operation of Tasrif-1 was banned.

About Tasrif-4, it said, while trying to berth at Sadar Ghat Terminal, the engine gear became disorder, and it hit the pontoon at Aganagar Ghat. Yet no damage occurred to life and others.

On November 11, in an application, it was promised to repair the minor damage of the pontoon at own cost under the BIWTA supervision. But without considering the interests of passengers and lessees, the operation of Tasrif-1 was banned mysteriously.

Bhola BIWTA's Assistant Director Md Kamruzzaman said, the highest authorities can tell why the two launches have been banned.

Lessee of Hakimuddin Ghat in Borhanuddin Uzzal Hawlader said, "About 200 passengers would board in these two launches every day. Our income remained closed for two months amid corona pandemic."

Lessee of Daulatkhan Ghat Shafiullah said, "I have invested Tk 45 lakh at this ghat. The passengers are now using alternative way."

Supervisor of Tazumuddin Ghat Manzu Mir and lessee Kamal Mir, Supervisor of Monpura Ghat Enayet and lessee A Salam echoed the same.

Ex-president of Monpura Press Club Mahbubul Alam Shahin said, once Farhan would ply this route alone, but the passengers' service was not good. Later, few other launches were added, and the service quality improved. But suspending operation of two launches cannot be logical solution.

General Secretary of Borhanuddin Reporters Unity Nil Ratan De said, in this winter, for the interest of passengers, launch operation should be started.

Executive Engineer of Char Fasson Municipality Shamim Hasan said, considering the passengers' suffering, the ban should be lifted.

