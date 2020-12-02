19 univs to follow cluster system in entry tests: UGC

Admission tests in 19 general and science and technology universities for the academic year 2020-2021 will be held under a cluster system.

The tests will be held on Humanities, Commerce and Science subjects and the admission seekers will have to sit for the exams physically, said a press release of the University Grant Commission (UGC).

The decision was taken at a views-exchange meeting with vice-chancellors of different public universities on Tuesday.

The questions for the admission tests will be prepared based on the syllabuses of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

Presided over by UGC Chairman Prof. Dr Kazi Shahidullah, the meeting was attended, among others, by Prof Mohammad Sazzad Hossain, Prof Dr Mohammad Alamgir, Prof Dr Biswajit Chandra and Prof. Dr Mohammad Abu Taher.

Vice Chancellor of Jagannath University Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman said the central admission test committee will fix the cluster system and there will be a minimum score for the students to get enrolled.

The university concerned will publish a notice to enroll the students as per the scores, he said.

Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah urged the vice-chancellors concerned of the 19 public universities to take preparations for taking admission tests under the cluster system.

Earlier, seven agriculture universities took their admission tests following the same process. -UNB