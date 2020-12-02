Thrust on sex edn for boys in school textbook

Speakers on Tuesday at an online workshop said negative effects of masculinity, gender based violence and gang culture could be prevented if sexual reproductive health rights (SRHR) issue for boys is included in school curriculum.

They said this at the online workshop titled 'Promoting Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights of Male Youths in Bangladesh: Challenges and Opportunities'.

There was also a discussion on a research findings ' Male Youths and Their Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights ( SRHR) in Bangladesh: A Mixed -methods Nationwide Study' organised by BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health (BRAC JPGSPH), BRAC University with the cooperation of the Embassy of the Royal Kingdom of the Netherlands.

In this webinar, Subas Biswas (Senior Research Fellow), Farzana Misha (Research Coordinator), and Professor Dr. Sabina Faiz Rashid (Dean) from BRAC JPGSPH shared the research findings.

The panel discussion was participated by Dr. Md. Jaynal Haquem, Programme Manager, Adolescent and Reproductive Health, DGFP, Syed Mahfooz Ali, Senior Specialist, Curriculum Wing, NCTB and Dr. Bellal Hossain, Professor, Population Science of the University of Dhaka).

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Public Health Expert Advisor Dr. Abu Jamil Faisel participated as the special guest and Shahan Ara Banu, Director General, Directorate General of Family Planning, joined as the chief guest.

Other government officials, researchers, and development workers from renowned and grassroots organizations and journalists also participated in the session.

BRAC JPGSPH shared primary research findings on available health services, knowledge channels, SRHR programmes, and national SRHR policies and laws for male youths.

They shared that male youths have very poor knowledge on sexual reproductive health due to unavailability of information and unwillingness to receive services.

Moreover, textbooks are not designed to discuss the issues elaborately compared to girls.

Dr. Jaynal Haque in his discussion emphasized enhancing collaboration between GOs, NGOs, and schools through information sharing, consultation, and service delivery provisions.

He conveyed that the government's goal is to 'leave no one behind on the issue of health.

Syed Mahfooz Ali said the NCTB is now working on revising its curriculum and asked for suggestions which components of sexual reproductive health should be incorporated in the curriculum.

Professor Dr. Bellal talked about the importance of cultural context based strategies to sensitize communities including parents and community leaders.

Dr. Abu Jamil Faisel shared his long and enriched experience with the issue from government and NGO level.



