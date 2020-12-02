SC stays HC order on compensation

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the order of the Chamber Judge's Court that stayed a High Court directive to give 5 lakh taka as initial compensation to each of the victims of an explosion in a mosque in West Talla area in Narayanganj.

However, the Appellate Division directed the HC to hold hearing on the rule issued as to why the authorities concerned should not be directed to give Tk 50 lakh to each victim's family.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (TGTDCL) challenging the HC order.

Lawyer Taimur Alam Khandaker and Barrister Mar-e-um Khandaker appeared for the writ petition while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the State during the virtual

hearing.

Earlier, on September 13, Chamber Judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman of the Appellate Division stayed a HC order that had directed Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited to pay the compensation following a petition filed by TGTDCL.

Subsequently, the Chamber Judge Court sent the matter to the apex court regular bench for further hearing on December 1.

On September 9, the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam ordered TGTDCL to pay the initial compensation to the families of each victim after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Mar-e-um Khondaker in this regard.

The compensation money will have to be paid to the families through Narayanganj deputy commissioner.

The HC also said that all respondent including Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC), TGTDCL, and Pashchim Talla Baitus Salam Mosque Committee are responsible for the deadly

explosion.

Thirty-seven people died and several others sustained burns in the blast at Pashchim Talla Baitus Salam Mosque after Esha prayers on the night of September 4.

There has been widespread allegation that the explosion was caused by a gas leak from an underground pipeline beneath the mosque.

