Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 December, 2020, 8:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

N’ganj Mosque Blast

SC stays HC order on compensation

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the order of the Chamber Judge's Court that stayed a High Court directive to give 5 lakh taka as initial compensation to each of the victims of an explosion in a mosque in West Talla area in Narayanganj.
However, the Appellate Division directed the HC to hold hearing on the rule issued as to why the authorities concerned should not be directed to give Tk 50 lakh to each victim's family.
A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (TGTDCL) challenging the HC order.
Lawyer Taimur Alam Khandaker and Barrister Mar-e-um Khandaker appeared for the writ petition while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the State during the virtual
hearing.
Earlier, on September 13, Chamber Judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman of the Appellate Division stayed a HC order that had directed Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited to pay the compensation following a petition filed by TGTDCL.
Subsequently, the Chamber Judge Court sent the matter to the apex court regular bench for further hearing on December 1.
On September 9, the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam ordered TGTDCL to pay the initial compensation to the families of each victim after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Mar-e-um Khondaker in this regard.
The compensation money will have to be paid to the families through Narayanganj deputy commissioner.
The HC also said that all respondent including Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC), TGTDCL, and Pashchim Talla Baitus Salam Mosque Committee are responsible for the deadly
explosion.
Thirty-seven people died and several others sustained burns in the blast at Pashchim Talla Baitus Salam Mosque after Esha prayers on the night of September 4.
There has been widespread allegation that the explosion was caused by a gas leak from an underground pipeline beneath the mosque.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
19 univs to follow cluster system in entry tests: UGC
Thrust on sex edn for boys in school textbook
SC stays HC order on compensation
Noor Ali, his wife get bail in fraud case
FF Atik murder case judgement today
100 Army cyclists cross 1,010km to mark Mujib Barsha
Tk 693cr third submarine cable project okayed
Bangabandhu a rare personality in world: Muhith


Latest News
Two thirds of world’s school-age children have no internet access
23rd anniversary of CHT Peace Treaty on Wednesday
Fans return to English grounds
Iran's parliament approves bill to stop UN's nuclear inspections
Hanging body of minor recovered in Jamalpur
BNP leader Nazrul Islam in hospital with corona infections
China's sample-return Moon mission touches down
Businessman Noor Ali, wife granted bail in fraudulent case
US offers free online course to improve business, entrepreneurship knowledge
Mash back in training
Most Read News
Role of social media in promoting SDGs
Newly elected committee of KUET Officers' Association pays a courtesy call on  VC
Novel coronavirus may enter brain via nose, study says
Life term means 30yrs in jail depends on order: Appellate Division
City environment and upcoming dry season challenges in Bangladesh
Govt to distribute 30m Covid-19 vaccines for free
Month of Victory begins today
Entry test in 19 varsities to be held under cluster system
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz competition begins
Cabinet warns of jail for not using masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft