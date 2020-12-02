Video
Noor Ali, his wife get bail in fraud case

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Court Correspondent

Businessman Noor Ali and his wife Selina Ali were granted bail by a Dhaka Court on Tuesday in a fraud case.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor passed the bail order as the Noor-Selina couple surrendered before the court and sought bail in the case.  Former Dhaka Bar President Adv Gazi Shah Alam stood for them in the court.
The case statement is that a textile mills owner Selim Ahmed bought a flat from Borak Real Estate owned by Noor Ali in 2015. In this regard the accused took Tk  29,282,000 from Selim. Though Selim bought the flat in 2015 but the accused did not register the flat in favor of Selim. Selim sensing fraudulence by Noor Ali, filed a case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on February 24 in 2019.
The CMM court sent the complaint to the PBI for submitting a report after an investigation. The investigation authority, PBI, found truth of the complaint lodged by the flat buyer. Later, the CMM court on Sunday issued warrant against the couple in this regard.


