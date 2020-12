The judgement in the murder case of valiant Freedom Fighter (FF) Atik Ullah Chowdhury of Keraniganj will be delivered today (Wednesday).

Judge Abu Jafar Md Kamruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 is expected to deliver the judgement said Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan.

Former chairman of Konda Union Parishad FF Atik Ullah Chowdhury Atik was brutally murdered and his dead body burnt for hiding his identity on December 10 in 2013.