Wednesday, 2 December, 2020, 8:27 AM
100 Army cyclists cross 1,010km to mark Mujib Barsha

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Army on Tuesday arranged flag in programme of 'Mujib Barsha Cycling Expedition-2020' at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar to mark the birth centenary celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
One hundred Army personnel took part in the cycling tour and crossed 1,010 km way from Tentulia's Banglabandha to Teknaf's Shah Porir Dwip to make the celebration more colorful.
Explaining the purpose of the arrangement of such kind of programme, ISPR in a press release said 100 cyclists of Army joined the expedition keeping in mind the spirit of Father of the Nation's birth centenary. Besides, 71 cyclists will continue Aparajeyo Cycling Expedition to uphold the spirit of the Liberation War, it added.
Closing ceremony of the Mujib Borsho Cycling Expedition-2020 will be held at Ramu Cantonment in Cox's Bazar on December 3.  The programme was launched from Banglabandha Zero Point in Panchagarh on November 8.


