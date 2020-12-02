Video
Home Back Page

Lecture Series Begins

Bangabandhu a rare personality in world: Muhith

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Diplomatic Correspondent

Former Finance Minister and freedom fighter AMA Muhith on Tuesday said Bangabandhu was not just a man for Bangladesh but a great man for the world having the nation-building capacity starting from zero, a rare quality in the world.
"He is a rare personality in the world. The world must be proud of him, he had the capacity of building a nation from nothing, from zero," Muhith said while highlighting the life and legacy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the inaugural of "Bangabandhu Lecture Series" via a virtual platform.
Muhith made the remarks while delivering the inaugural lecture titled "Bangabandhu Lecture Series" marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, The Lecture Series will continue till Mujib Borsho and 50 years celebration of Independence, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs started its "Bangabandhu Lecture Series" on the first day of the month of Victory focusing on the life and legacy of Bangabandhu at the newly-built Foreign Service Academy at State guesthouse Sugandha.
Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Adviser Dr Gower Rizvi, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam got connected with it virtually from their residences.
Diplomats from home and abroad, intellectuals, senior officials from public and private sectors are also connected with the event, both in person and virtually.
Muhith said Bangabandhu, in his three and half years, rebuilt the country and brought it back to the capacity it had before the War of Liberation in 1971. "We were lucky that he had come back to the country alive and took the leadership."
The Lecture Series will continue till Mujib Borsho and 50 years celebrations of Independence, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"I consider it a great privilege to have known Bangabandhu for quite a long period and work for him for a while," Muhith said.
Nobel laureate and Indian economist Amartya Kumar Sen will deliver the keynote speech at the second lecture in January.  Prof Rehman Sobhan is expected to join too at that time.
At least one lecture will be delivered each month. The Lecture Series will be held at Bangladesh Missions abroad too.
The former Finance Minister recalled that they found the great man Bangabandhu had prepared and promulgated a basic law on maritime affairs over four decades ago which they had to amend only in some limited sections.
Terming Bangabandhu's assassination the most unexpected one, he said Bangabandhu could not think that anybody in Bangladesh would be assassinating him.
Muhith said Bangabandhu was a very courageous young man with strong determination and no fear. "He is a rare breed of great man."
The former Finance Minister said Bangabandhu always demonstrated his determination and courage as well as generosity and compassion for the poor.
"As a leader, he demonstrated his gifted position in every possible way," Muhith said, adding that Bangabandhu's dislike for poverty helped him work on removing it as part of his primary commitment.
He expressed happiness for serving under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as Finance Minister for 10 years. "We've made some progress in shaping Sonar Bangla of Bangabandhu."


