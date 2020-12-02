PSTU students protest ongoing recruitment

PATUAKHALI, Dec 1: The students of Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU) demonstrated against the ongoing recruitment process at the university on Tuesday.

The students under the banner of 'Sacheton Sikharthi and nagorikbrindo' brought out a procession from the campus at noon which ended at Thana Bridge point after parading through different parts of the area.

Sabuj Shikder, general secretary of Dumki Upazila unit Chhatra League, said, "We have got information that the recruitment of the daughter of pro-VC, son of registrar and a relative of the VC of the university was approved by the authorities concerned of the university. If the authorities concerned have finalised everything, why is the drama of the recruitment process being staged?"

They also threatened to go for tougher movement including human chain, road blocked and press breifing, if the recruitment process would not suspend immediately.

The UNB correspondent could not be reached Prof Dr Swadesh Chanda Samanta, acting registrar of PSTU, for comment. -UNB