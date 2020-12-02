Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 December, 2020, 8:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

PSTU students protest ongoing recruitment

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

PATUAKHALI, Dec 1: The students of Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU) demonstrated against the ongoing recruitment process at the university on Tuesday.
The students under the banner of 'Sacheton Sikharthi and nagorikbrindo' brought out a procession from the campus at noon which ended at Thana Bridge point after parading through different parts of the area.
Sabuj Shikder, general secretary of Dumki Upazila unit Chhatra League, said, "We have got information that the recruitment of the daughter of pro-VC, son of registrar and a relative of the VC of the university was approved by the authorities concerned of the university. If the authorities concerned have finalised everything, why is the drama of the recruitment process being staged?"
They also threatened to go for tougher movement including human chain, road blocked and press breifing, if the recruitment process would not suspend immediately.
The UNB correspondent could not be reached Prof Dr Swadesh Chanda Samanta, acting registrar of PSTU, for comment.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSTU students protest ongoing recruitment
3 held with 50,000 Yaba pills in city
Mongla sea port’s 70th founding anniversary observed
199 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Newly elected committee of KUET Officers' Association pays a courtesy call on  VC
Singaporean gives birth to baby with C-19 antibodies
Construction worker found dead in Barishal
Training on disaster for journos held


Latest News
Two thirds of world’s school-age children have no internet access
23rd anniversary of CHT Peace Treaty on Wednesday
Fans return to English grounds
Iran's parliament approves bill to stop UN's nuclear inspections
Hanging body of minor recovered in Jamalpur
BNP leader Nazrul Islam in hospital with corona infections
China's sample-return Moon mission touches down
Businessman Noor Ali, wife granted bail in fraudulent case
US offers free online course to improve business, entrepreneurship knowledge
Mash back in training
Most Read News
Role of social media in promoting SDGs
Newly elected committee of KUET Officers' Association pays a courtesy call on  VC
Novel coronavirus may enter brain via nose, study says
Life term means 30yrs in jail depends on order: Appellate Division
City environment and upcoming dry season challenges in Bangladesh
Govt to distribute 30m Covid-19 vaccines for free
Month of Victory begins today
Entry test in 19 varsities to be held under cluster system
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz competition begins
Cabinet warns of jail for not using masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft