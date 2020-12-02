Video
3 held with 50,000 Yaba pills in city

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Detectives in a drive arrested three people with 50,000 pieces of Yaba pills from city's Jatrabari area on Monday night.
The arrestees were identified as Jamal Uddin Didar, 22, Rabiul Hasan, 26, and Saddam Hossain, 27.
Ateam of DB police conducted a drive in the area around 6pm and arrested the trio along with the Yaba pills, said additional deputy commissioner of Gulshan DB police, Golam Saklayen.
The arrestees were carrying the drugs after purchasing it from Cox's Bazar. A case was filed in this connection atJatrabari Police Station.    -UNB


