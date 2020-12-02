Mongla sea port’s 70th founding anniversary observed

KHULNA, Dec 1: The 70th founding anniversary of the Port of Mongla, the second busiest sea harbor of the country, was observed on Tuesday with a commitment to boosting its capacity and service tremendously.

To mark the day, a limited scale programme was arranged maintaining social distancing and health guidelines, set up by the government, due to coronavirus outbreak.

The programmes included hoisting of national flag during sunrise, holding rally, discussion and doa mahfil.

The Mongla port's buildings, main gate, jetty, all ships and Mongla port authority (MPA) office building and its main gate in Khulna has been illuminated to mark the day.

All home and foreign ships anchored in the jetty area heralded the day by playing whistle for one minute at 12.01 am.

A rally led by Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral M Shahajahan started from MPA administrative building and ended at the main gate of the jetty by parading different areas on the occasion.

Established in 1950, Mongla port has gone through many struggles and setbacks, said a top official, adding "But now it is one of the busiest sea ports of the country".

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took a visionary step to revitalize the port after Awami League came to power in 2009.

While speaking before the rally, Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Chairman Rear Admiral M Shajahan praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her decision to turn the port into an active one.

He said the port capacity will increase by four times within the next two years. Around 500 acres of land of the port has been readied for the construction and extension of jetty, yard and bonded warehouse, he said.

He went on saying that the authority has implemented over 50 development programmes by now from June 2009 to enhance its capacity at a cost of Taka 839.47 crore.

He said, "We are implementing seven ongoing projects at a cost of Taka 1,676.43 crore."

Now, the port is capable to handle over 1,000 ships per year which was zero before 2009, he said, adding that the number of ships coming to this port has tremendously increased in a decade. In last fiscal year (2019-20), over one thousand ships arrived. In last month, Mongla Port sees a record 106 ships arrival in the jetty.





