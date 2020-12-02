199 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 1: A total of 199 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 1,684 samples at eight COVID-19 laboratories in the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 178 are from Chattogram city and 21 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases reached 25,350 amid the frequent rising trend of infection in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.

Among the total infected patients, 19,583 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,967 are residents of different upazilas of the district.

















