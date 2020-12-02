

StanChart Saadiq holds its first global webinar

This was the first of its kind multimarket virtual event held by the bank. The live webcast was held across a number of Standard Chartered markets including Malaysia, UAE, Pakistan, Bahrain and Bangladesh, says a press release.

Living Islam is a platform which brings Islamic scholars and experts to talk about Islamic topics that are part of our everyday life. Standard Chartered Saadiq has been hosting a number of local Living Islam sessions across its global footprint throughout 2020, including one in Bangladesh earlier this year.

During the event, two of Standard Chartered Saadiq's distinguished Shariah scholars, Sheikh Nizam Yaquby (Bahrain) and Dr Aznan Hasan (Malaysia), participated in a panel discussing how Islam provides guidance to live a peaceful and stable life irrespective of the circumstances and giving new perspective to all that is happening around us.

Among the topics covered during this session were mental wellbeing and maintaining a balanced life guided by Islamic principles

Speaking on the occasion, Sabbir Ahmed, Head of Retail Banking, Bangladesh, said, "Our deep relationships with our clients extend beyond providing banking products and services; through initiatives such as the Living Islam Series, we are committed to being a meaningful part of their lives. By strengthening and expanding our Saadiq Islamic banking offerings, we hope to address the evolving needs of our valued clients with products and services that reflect their values."

Standard Chartered Saadiq is celebrating 15 years of operation in Bangladesh in 2020. It has led the way in Islamic Banking by introducing a number of 'firsts', from introducing the first Islamic credit card in 2007 to arranging the first Sukuk transaction in the market in 2019.

Its continuous focus on excellence has seen it being recognized with a host of international awards, including the Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Award, The Banker Islamic Bank of the Year and Global Finance Best Islamic Financial Institution recently.







