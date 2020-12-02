Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 December, 2020, 8:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China urges US to correct mistake on Venezuela related sanctions

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

BEIJING, Dec 1: China urged the United States on Tuesday to correct its mistake and lift all illegal sanctions, after Washington imposed Venezuela-related sanctions targeting a Chinese firm.
China supports Venezuelan efforts to defend its sovereignty and is opposed to abusing international sanctions, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing. China will take necessary measures to safeguard companies rights and interests, Hua said.
The United States imposed sanctions on Monday on Chinese firm China National Electronics Import & Export Corporation (CEIEC), accusing it of supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's efforts to undermine democracy.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
StanChart Saadiq holds its first global webinar
German unemployment falls further despite virus surge
Japan to fund tourism under new stimulus package
China urges US to correct mistake on Venezuela related sanctions
Air India pilots seek wage talks with Minister
IndiGo wins CSR best practices award
Emirates world’s leading airlines in 3 categories


Latest News
Two thirds of world’s school-age children have no internet access
23rd anniversary of CHT Peace Treaty on Wednesday
Fans return to English grounds
Iran's parliament approves bill to stop UN's nuclear inspections
Hanging body of minor recovered in Jamalpur
BNP leader Nazrul Islam in hospital with corona infections
China's sample-return Moon mission touches down
Businessman Noor Ali, wife granted bail in fraudulent case
US offers free online course to improve business, entrepreneurship knowledge
Mash back in training
Most Read News
Role of social media in promoting SDGs
Newly elected committee of KUET Officers' Association pays a courtesy call on  VC
Novel coronavirus may enter brain via nose, study says
Life term means 30yrs in jail depends on order: Appellate Division
City environment and upcoming dry season challenges in Bangladesh
Govt to distribute 30m Covid-19 vaccines for free
Month of Victory begins today
Entry test in 19 varsities to be held under cluster system
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz competition begins
Cabinet warns of jail for not using masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft