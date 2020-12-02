IndiGo wins CSR best practices award

CHENNAI, Dec 1: IndiGo airline has been awarded the NHRD Corporate CSR Best Practices Award 2020 for its ongoing CSR projects on 'Enhancing Livelihoods Security for the Rural Women in Maharashtra, Assam and Meghalaya'.

The HR showcase by NHRD is a competitive event for corporates, startups, academia and NGOs to present their most impactful practices, products and initiatives.

The selection process required written documentation, followed by presentation and discussions with a preliminary panel. The results were judged by an experienced panel of industry experts who looked at the CSR programme impacts, sustainability and overall programme conceptualisation and delivery.

"We are pleased to be recognised by the NHRD for our initiatives towards enhancing livelihoods security for the rural women in Maharashtra, Assam and Meghalaya. It is our duty to remain socially relevant and contribute towards a better quality of life for our fellow citizens," said Raj Raghavan, senior vice-president and head of human resources, IndiGo. -Times of India





