Emirates world’s leading airlines in 3 categories

Emirates has been named as the World's Leading Airline in three major categories at the World Travel Awards 2020: World's Leading Economy Class, Airline Rewards Programme and Airline Lounge - Business Class.

Winners were announced at a Grand Final event in Moscow, Russia.

The airline took top rankings across both the global and regional categories based on a record voter turnout from tourism consumers, according to a press release issued by the airlines Dubai headquarters.

The latest honours come hot off the heels of a flurry of other award wins over the last few weeks, including four wins at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards, the Best Airline for 2020 at The Sun Travel Awards, Best Long-Haul Airline at The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards, in addition to being rated as the safest airline in the world for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic according to the Safe Travel Barometer.

Earlier this month, Emirates also took home four regional World Travel Awards for the Middle East's Leading Airline Brand; Middle East's Leading Airline Lounge - Business Class; Middle East's Leading Airline Rewards Programme and Middle East's Leading Airline Website.

The annual World Travel Awards is a prestigious event that acknowledges rewards and celebrates organisations within the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, and is recognised as a hallmark of industry excellence

Emirates is set to introduce an additional service to Dhaka from December3, 2020 taking the total number of flights to eleven a week, the release added.

Passengers travelling from Bangladesh can enjoy convenient connections to over 90 destinations worldwide, via Dubai.



