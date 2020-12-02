Experts suggest for app-based database for CMSMEs

Many of the country's Cottage, Micro, small and Medium Enterprises (CMSMEs), which are outside the banking network and operating business informally should be brought under a central dynamic database with the support of advanced software and mobile app in order to reach them the share stimulus package announced by the government to absorb the Covid-19 shock.

This was observed by Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum in keynote presentation at a virtual exclusive validation meeting to share the findings of their study on Access of CMSMEs and Women Entrepreneurs to Stimulus Package on Monday.

BUILD and the International Trade Centre (ITC) jointly organized the event which was also addressed by BRAC Bank Limited SME Head Syed Abdul Momen, Bangladesh Bank, SME & Special Programs Department General Managewr Husne Ara Shikha, Ministry of Industries (MOI) , Senior Assistant Secretary Md. Salim Ullah, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry Secretary Joynal Abedin, PRISM Team Leader Ali Sabet, SME Foundation AGM Suman Saha, SheTrades Country Coordinator Tanvir Ahmed and e-CAB General Secretary Muhammad Abdul Wahed Tomal

The event was organized in continuation of a policy advocacy programme for supporting COVID-19 affected women entrepreneurs initiated by BUILD and ITC-SheTrades.

Participants from MOI, Bangladesh Bank, SMEF, BASIS, ITC-SheTrades, Banks and Non-bank financial institutions, a number of women entrepreneurs were present and gave their valuable opinion to enhance the accessibility of the stimulus package to overcome damaging impact of the pandemic.

Ferdaus Ara Begum, she appreciated Bangladesh Bank's initiative of extending the deadline of BDT 2,000 crore stimulus package for CMSME till December 31. 2020.

She stressed that as the COVID-19 situation is still precarious, Bangladesh Bank could consider extending the deadline further. Detailed implementation statuses of different packages should be officially published by Bangladesh Bank with disaggregated data.

She stated that e-Commerce businesses face challenges in obtaining trade license. In this case, formal registration with chambers and associations can be treated as alternative to trade license.

She also stated that as many of the CMSMEs are currently outside the banking network and operating their business informally, a central dynamic database should be created for CMSMEs with the support of advanced software and mobile app.

In order to align with global practice, MSME term is more suitable than CMSME, and cottage industry could be integrated with micro industry considering the similarity of these two categories.

Syed Abdul Momen, Head of SME, BRAC Bank Limited informed that BRAC Bank has already disbursed 1,000 crore of the stimulus package out of the targeted amount of 1,100 crore.

He suggested that the threshold for trading sector could be further increased up to 45% as a huge number of trading businesses are consolidated in cottage and micro sector.

In terms of CMSME definition, he agreed with BUILD proposal that the nature of business of cottage, micro and small industry are almost same and together these industries need different treatment compared to medium and large industries.



