GP, edotco partners to erect 500 telcomm towers

Grameenphone (GP) has recently signed an agreement with edotco Bangladesh to roll out more than 500 towers for Grameenphone to unleashing further possibilities of connectivity all across Bangladesh.

The partnership extends GP's commitment to ensure access to data and voice with an increased number of towers, especially in these unprecedented challenging times, says a press release. This agreement between GP and edotco also supports the objectives of towerco regime to attaining efficiency and manageability of passive infrastructure, less construction allowing multiple tenants.

"This is a positive start to the towerco regime in Bangladesh; it was much needed towards meeting the demand of quality customer service," the press release quoted Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Chairman Jahurul Haque as saying on the partnership.

GP CEO Yasir Azman said: "I take this opportunity to thank BTRC leadership to consider and understand our challenges and finally bringing us all at a situation that we can roll out now…Together, we aim towards improving people's digital lifestyles, and making the dream of empowered societies in Bangladesh possible." edotco Bangladesh Country Managing Director Ricky Steyn said: "It is our pleasure to shake hands with Grameenphone for our partnering endeavor of constructing a wider, more stable and more futuristic mobile network system in Bangladesh." Both GP and edotco expressed their gratitude to the Posts and Telecommunications Division and BTRC for their efficient role in intermediating such a contract execution. GP currently has more than 16000 sites, over 13000 of which are 4G enabled, says the press release.







