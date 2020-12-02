Akash links rising in semi-urban, rural areas

Television watching rate is increasing in remote and semi urban areas and the Akash DTH (Direct-to-home) is doing monopoly business in new areas where cable network yet to be reached.

Besides, Akash is spreading its network in the areas where cable network service is poor, says a press release.

Beximco communications informed that half of Akash's total sales are in rural and semi-urban areas now. Sales has been increased even in the hilly areas of the country.

This category of customers was deprived of cable or quality connection for a long time. The rapid growth in the number of customers in remote areas proves that people have been deprived of quality services for a long time. Now Akash has brought a new world of quality TV connection for them.

Beximco Communications Marketing & Business Development Head Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury said: "We are trying to keep the connection and monthly subscription price as low as possible. Yet the initial connection cost is difficult for many to pay at once.

"To overcome this obstacle, Akash has been arranged a pilot campaign "Shohoj Rin" through IFIC Bank. Akash can be bought in easy installments on easy loans."

Akash the country's only legal DTH service provider, started to provide its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu satellite-1 from May, 2019. The one-time price of Akash Basic and Regular connection is BDT 3999 and BDT 4499 respectively.

In both the connections, more than 120 channels are available with a monthly package subscription of BDT 399 and more than 70 channels with a package of BDT 249. Akash connection is available at 8000+ retail outlets throughout the country in all 64 districts.

By opening an `IFIC Shohoj Rin' account or their existing `Shohoj Rin' account holders can now buy Akash Basic and Akash Regular with 8 months of Akash lite subscription through a 12 months installment.

There will be a 6 month subscription fee. In addition, another 2 months subscription fee will be available for free during the pilot campaign. In that case, Akash Basic customers will pay BDT 578 per month and Akash Regular customers will pay BDT 622 per month.







