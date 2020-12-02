Video
Marico launches two new baby products

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Marico Bangladesh, has launched two new baby products-face cream and rash cream in additions to its already existing safe baby care Brand - Parachute Just for BabyTM.
Since its introduction to the Bangladesh market Parachute Just for Baby has been bridging the gap in the market for safe baby care products, says a press release.
Marico already has in its existing range of products babylotion, powder, oil, wash and soap.
The two new products, which are already available at the nearest retail outlets, super shops, as well as leading ecommerce platforms across Bangladesh, have expanded the portfolio of Parachute Just For Baby brand.
Diapers are widely used in the early years of childrearing and, the fact is-many children are susceptible to diaper rash even with consistent diaper change.
On the other hand, with winter on the horizon, a baby's face will require special attention, care and moisturization since it is the most exposed part of a baby's body- making it more susceptible to losing its natural moisture and becoming dry.
With that in mind, Parachute Just for BabyTM has launched the products consisting of 100% natural moisturizers and 100% safe ingredients, that are pH balanced, color free, paraben free and are Madesafe certified from Safe Cosmetics Australia.
As an international expert in safe baby care, Parachute Just for BabyTM products are formulated with the goodness of natural ingredients.
Parachute Just for BabyTM Baby Rash cream is specially formulated with Olive, Neem and Zinc oxide to help repair and protect baby's skin from diaper rash by helping heal rash; soothing inflammation, itchiness, dryness; and protecting the skin by maintaining moisture.
"Continuing this journey, the new Parachute Just for Baby Face Cream and Rash Cream will be invaluable additions to the range in the endeavor of becoming a one-stop destination for safe baby products," the press release quoted Marico Bangladesh Limited Marketing Director Allen Ebenezer Eric as saying on the launch.


