Wednesday, 2 December, 2020, 8:25 AM
Business

Biden budget pick Neera Tanden a lightning rod in Washington

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

WASHINGTON, Dec 1: Neera Tanden, President-elect Joe Biden's outspoken nominee to head the Office of Management and Budget, faces a challenge winning Senate confirmation after a Washington career in which she has crossed powerful figures on both the right and left.
Biden unveiled many of his top economic nominees on Monday, including Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen.
Tanden, 50, chief executive of the left-leaning Center for American Progress (CAP) think tank, and a longtime aide to former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, would be the first woman of color to lead the OMB, which acts as the gatekeeper for the $4 trillion federal budget.
Republican Senator Tom Cotton called Tanden "a partisan hack" on Twitter for once referring to Republican Senator Susan Collins as "the worst." Tanden is "unfit to be confirmed by the US Senate," he wrote.
She has "zero chance" of being confirmed, warned Drew Brandewie, communications director for Republican Senator John Cornyn, because of her "endless stream of disparaging comments about the Republican senators whose votes she'll need."
Two runoffs in Georgia on Jan. 5 will determine whether Republicans maintain control of the Senate. Well before Tanden was named, some Republicans were threatening to block Biden's Cabinet picks.
CAP declined to comment on the criticism of Tanden, referring questions to the Biden transition team.    -Reuters


