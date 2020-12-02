Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 December, 2020, 8:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets resume rally as traders focus on virus jabs

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

HONG KONG, Dec 1: Asian markets rose Tuesday as investors resumed their vaccine-fuelled buying spree, though gains were kept in check by the spectre of surging virus infections.
Equities fell across the world Monday after November's blockbuster rally - the Dow in New York enjoyed its best month in almost 34 years - that came in response to better-than-expected results from several coronavirus drugs and hopes they will begin to be rolled out before the end of the year.
Analysts said the prospect that millions of people will start getting a jab within weeks will allow traders to bet on a strong recovery in the world economy next year.
"I feel pretty confident that portfolios should be positioned for continued good performance from equity markets as we head into 2021," Chris Iggo, at AXA Investment Managers, said.
Tokyo led gains as it piled on 1.5 per cent, while Sydney, Seoul, Manila and Jakarta were also more than one per cent up.
Hong Kong was back in positive territory a day after dropping more than two per cent as the city sees a new spike in infections that has forced leaders to reimpose containment measures, while Shanghai, Taipei and Singapore enjoyed gains.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
StanChart Saadiq holds its first global webinar
German unemployment falls further despite virus surge
Japan to fund tourism under new stimulus package
China urges US to correct mistake on Venezuela related sanctions
Air India pilots seek wage talks with Minister
IndiGo wins CSR best practices award
Emirates world’s leading airlines in 3 categories


Latest News
Two thirds of world’s school-age children have no internet access
23rd anniversary of CHT Peace Treaty on Wednesday
Fans return to English grounds
Iran's parliament approves bill to stop UN's nuclear inspections
Hanging body of minor recovered in Jamalpur
BNP leader Nazrul Islam in hospital with corona infections
China's sample-return Moon mission touches down
Businessman Noor Ali, wife granted bail in fraudulent case
US offers free online course to improve business, entrepreneurship knowledge
Mash back in training
Most Read News
Role of social media in promoting SDGs
Newly elected committee of KUET Officers' Association pays a courtesy call on  VC
Novel coronavirus may enter brain via nose, study says
Life term means 30yrs in jail depends on order: Appellate Division
City environment and upcoming dry season challenges in Bangladesh
Govt to distribute 30m Covid-19 vaccines for free
Month of Victory begins today
Entry test in 19 varsities to be held under cluster system
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz competition begins
Cabinet warns of jail for not using masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft