Asian markets resume rally as traders focus on virus jabs

HONG KONG, Dec 1: Asian markets rose Tuesday as investors resumed their vaccine-fuelled buying spree, though gains were kept in check by the spectre of surging virus infections.

Equities fell across the world Monday after November's blockbuster rally - the Dow in New York enjoyed its best month in almost 34 years - that came in response to better-than-expected results from several coronavirus drugs and hopes they will begin to be rolled out before the end of the year.

Analysts said the prospect that millions of people will start getting a jab within weeks will allow traders to bet on a strong recovery in the world economy next year.

"I feel pretty confident that portfolios should be positioned for continued good performance from equity markets as we head into 2021," Chris Iggo, at AXA Investment Managers, said.

Tokyo led gains as it piled on 1.5 per cent, while Sydney, Seoul, Manila and Jakarta were also more than one per cent up.

Hong Kong was back in positive territory a day after dropping more than two per cent as the city sees a new spike in infections that has forced leaders to reimpose containment measures, while Shanghai, Taipei and Singapore enjoyed gains. -AFP









