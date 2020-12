Agreement signiong ceremony at Rupali Bank Head Office

Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed and Rupali Bank Limited Managing Director and CEO Md. Obayed Ullah Al Masud along with their senior colleagues pose for photograph at agreement signiong ceremony at Rupali Bank Head Office in Dhaka recently. As part of the agreement, Rupali Bank Limited will enjoy Robi's vast portfolio of corporate solutions, special call rate, special data bundle pack and many more value added services.