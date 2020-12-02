

Deal signing ceremony between G-Gas LPG and Shwapno Super Shop







Photo (From left to Right): G-Gas LPG Business Development Associate Zakia Islam Esha, Energypac Strategic Business Development Head Naweed Rashid, G-Gas LPG Business Head and General Manager Abu Sayeed Raza, ACI Logistic Ltd Commodity and Lifestyle General Merchandise Khalid Hussain and ACI Logistic Ltd Senior Manager Anik Chakraborty pose at a deal signing ceremony between G-Gas LPG and Shwapno Super Shop in Dhaka recently. Under the deal, customers can order G-Gas cylinders from 17 designated outlets of Shwapno within Dhaka. The number of designated outlets will be increased in future.