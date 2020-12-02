Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 December, 2020, 8:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Canada virus measures push deficit to record Can$382b

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Canada Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Canada Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

OTTAWA, Dec 1: Canada's budget deficit is projected to balloon to a record Can$382 billion (US$284 billion) as government spending skyrockets to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, the finance minister announced Monday.
The amount for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which began on April 1, is higher than an estimate of Can$343 billion announced in July and almost 20 times higher than the shortfall in the last budget released in March 2019, before the pandemic.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland also said the government was preparing to spend another Can$70 billion to Can$100 billion over three years to jolt the economy once the pandemic is over.
The aim, she said, is to build back the economy to be greener, more inclusive, more innovative and more competitive.
"When the virus is under control and our economy is ready for new growth, we will deploy an ambitious stimulus package to jump-start our recovery," Freeland told the House of Commons.
"Spending roughly three to four per cent of GDP, over three years, our government will make carefully judged, targeted and meaningful investments to create jobs and boost growth," she said.
The pandemic shut down large swathes of the Canadian economy in March, and several regions are now under lockdown again as a second wave of Covid-19 - worse than the first - sweeps across the country.
The government has spent hundreds of billions to support out-of-work Canadians and businesses that were forced to close temporarily.
Notably, Can$1 billion was spent on vaccine agreements to secure 429 million doses from seven pharmaceutical firms, and Can$322 billion went to Canadians directly, so far.
As a result, the government's debt is set to rise to more than Can$1.2 trillion.
The debt as a per centage of GDP will increase from 31.2 per cent last year to 50.7 per cent this year, and 52.6 per cent next year, according to the finance department.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
StanChart Saadiq holds its first global webinar
German unemployment falls further despite virus surge
Japan to fund tourism under new stimulus package
China urges US to correct mistake on Venezuela related sanctions
Air India pilots seek wage talks with Minister
IndiGo wins CSR best practices award
Emirates world’s leading airlines in 3 categories


Latest News
Two thirds of world’s school-age children have no internet access
23rd anniversary of CHT Peace Treaty on Wednesday
Fans return to English grounds
Iran's parliament approves bill to stop UN's nuclear inspections
Hanging body of minor recovered in Jamalpur
BNP leader Nazrul Islam in hospital with corona infections
China's sample-return Moon mission touches down
Businessman Noor Ali, wife granted bail in fraudulent case
US offers free online course to improve business, entrepreneurship knowledge
Mash back in training
Most Read News
Role of social media in promoting SDGs
Newly elected committee of KUET Officers' Association pays a courtesy call on  VC
Novel coronavirus may enter brain via nose, study says
Life term means 30yrs in jail depends on order: Appellate Division
City environment and upcoming dry season challenges in Bangladesh
Govt to distribute 30m Covid-19 vaccines for free
Month of Victory begins today
Entry test in 19 varsities to be held under cluster system
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz competition begins
Cabinet warns of jail for not using masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft