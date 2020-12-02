Sandeep Kataria new CEO of Bata Shoe



Sandeep Kataria

Sandeep Kataria has served as the CEO of Bata India since 2017, and takes over the global CEO role from Alexis Nasard, who has stepped down to assume a professional opportunity outside the organisation.

Kataria brings deep experience with global, consumer facing businesses and leading international brands, having joined Bata India after successful stints at Unilever, YUM Brands and Vodafone. He brings to his new role a powerful combination of strategic thought leadership, a profound commitment to people development and deep belief in the value of outstanding products and operations excellence.

Kataria will take on the management of Bata at a pivotal moment, with the company keen to rebuild momentum following the Covid crisis and to deliver on its ambitious growth agenda. He will lead efforts to strengthen Bata's digital presence, to reinforce its reputation for innovation and market leadership in high quality, affordable footwear, and to drive sustained growth across the company's global footprint.

Founded in 1894, Bata is one of the world's leading shoemakers, designing and producing comfortable and stylish footwear at surprisingly affordable prices. Bata is a family-owned business selling more than 180 million pairs of shoes annually.

It operates 5,800 of its own retail stores and produces footwear locally in 22 Bata-owned manufacturing facilities across five continents. Bata operates in more than 70 countries and is proudly supported by more than 35,000 colleagues around the world.







