Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 December, 2020, 8:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rise as bargain hunters turn active

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Stocks returned to gaining tracks on Tuesday, after a day slump as the bargain hunters turned active pulling up indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 37.11 points or 0.76 per cent to 4,903 whiel the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 8.10 points to 1,695 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 6.38 points 1,120 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE however, declined to Tk 6.63 billion, down 17 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 8.04 billion.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 350 issues traded, 149 ended higher, 92 closed lower while 109 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 140,792 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 253.47 million shares and mutual fund units. The market capitalisation of DSE rose to Tk 3,927 billion on Tuesday, from Tk 3,899 billion in the previous day.
Beximco Pharmaceuticals topped the turnover list with 2.21 million shares worth Tk 319 million changing hands, closely followed by Pragati Insurance, IFIC Bank, Beximco and Aamra Network.
Agni Systems was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.82 per cent while United Power was the worst loser, losing 12.92 per cent following its price adjustment after record date.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advanced 99 points to close at 14,090 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 59 points to close at 8,486.
Of the issues traded, 106 advanced, 71 declined and 65 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 13.12 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 268 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
StanChart Saadiq holds its first global webinar
German unemployment falls further despite virus surge
Japan to fund tourism under new stimulus package
China urges US to correct mistake on Venezuela related sanctions
Air India pilots seek wage talks with Minister
IndiGo wins CSR best practices award
Emirates world’s leading airlines in 3 categories


Latest News
Two thirds of world’s school-age children have no internet access
23rd anniversary of CHT Peace Treaty on Wednesday
Fans return to English grounds
Iran's parliament approves bill to stop UN's nuclear inspections
Hanging body of minor recovered in Jamalpur
BNP leader Nazrul Islam in hospital with corona infections
China's sample-return Moon mission touches down
Businessman Noor Ali, wife granted bail in fraudulent case
US offers free online course to improve business, entrepreneurship knowledge
Mash back in training
Most Read News
Role of social media in promoting SDGs
Newly elected committee of KUET Officers' Association pays a courtesy call on  VC
Novel coronavirus may enter brain via nose, study says
Life term means 30yrs in jail depends on order: Appellate Division
City environment and upcoming dry season challenges in Bangladesh
Govt to distribute 30m Covid-19 vaccines for free
Month of Victory begins today
Entry test in 19 varsities to be held under cluster system
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz competition begins
Cabinet warns of jail for not using masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft