Stocks rise as bargain hunters turn active

Stocks returned to gaining tracks on Tuesday, after a day slump as the bargain hunters turned active pulling up indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 37.11 points or 0.76 per cent to 4,903 whiel the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 8.10 points to 1,695 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 6.38 points 1,120 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE however, declined to Tk 6.63 billion, down 17 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 8.04 billion.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 350 issues traded, 149 ended higher, 92 closed lower while 109 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 140,792 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 253.47 million shares and mutual fund units. The market capitalisation of DSE rose to Tk 3,927 billion on Tuesday, from Tk 3,899 billion in the previous day.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals topped the turnover list with 2.21 million shares worth Tk 319 million changing hands, closely followed by Pragati Insurance, IFIC Bank, Beximco and Aamra Network.

Agni Systems was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.82 per cent while United Power was the worst loser, losing 12.92 per cent following its price adjustment after record date.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advanced 99 points to close at 14,090 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 59 points to close at 8,486.

Of the issues traded, 106 advanced, 71 declined and 65 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 13.12 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 268 million.









